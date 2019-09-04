4 schools put on lockdown after shooting reported in Dunbar

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools says that four schools were put on lockdown while Dunbar Police investigated a shooting in the area. The shooting was reported before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 on Grosscup Avenue in Dunbar, West Virginia.

Briana Warner, the Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools, says that Dunbar Primary School, Dunbar Intermediate School, Dunbar Middle School, and the Ben Franklin Career Center were under a precautionary lockdown while law enforcement investigates the shooting. Students were released from the precautionary lockdown after police had cleared the area.

WOWK 13 News has a crew at the scene working to get more information. This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.