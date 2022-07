ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Four people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Roane County on Tuesday afternoon.

Roane County Dispatch says the crash happened around 2:42 p.m near the intersection of Charleston Rd. and Amma Rd., which is near the Kanawha County line.

There is no word on the extent of anyone’s injuries.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Roane County EMT responded.