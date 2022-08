PUTNAM COUNTY, (WOWK) – A four-vehicle crash backed traffic up for several miles this afternoon on I-64.

The crash happened around the Teays Valley exit near mile-marker 42 on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

While there were no injuries reported, the crash caused a traffic jam all the way to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge near mile-marker 45.

The slow lane remains open and traffic is moving very slowly. Officials say wreckers are in place and traffic should be moving again soon.