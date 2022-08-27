KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A 4-year-old boy was found after an Amber Alert was issued in the early hours of Saturday morning.

An alert sent by Kanawha County 911 just after midnight said that Carter Fulks was taken from his home on Brounland Rd. in the Alum Creek area by his mother, Sarah Hall. The alert said that Hall did not have custody of her son.

The Amber Alert was canceled around 4:00 a.m. after Kanawha County 911 says Carter Fulks was located by police.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.