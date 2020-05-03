40 days at home for the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Today marks the 40th day of the Mountain State’s “Stay At Home” order.

The Governor has begun re-opening the state; and for many, getting back to normal can’t come soon enough.

“It’s been very difficult on everyone,” said Kent Carper, president of the Kanawha County Commission. “We favored what is called the ‘Stay At Home.'”

Because of the county’s role in supporting the “Stay At Home” order, Carper hasn’t left his home in more than a month.

“I felt it would be wrong for me to sit there and advise people to stay at home, which they need to do … certainly then … and then not do it myself,” said Carper. “So because of that, I chose to self-isolate.”

Carper says when he’s not tending to the county’s business, he’s listening to his radio and police scanners.

“To say this all hasn’t caused fear, would just not be true,” said Carper. “People know that, they don’t need me to tell them that. But you have to cope with it and know our country has been through worse, we really have.”

With Gov. Jim Justice now re-opening the state, the Kanawha County Commission President says the county will follow his guidelines and monitor it as it goes along.

“It’s a risk,” he said. “Some people have asked why I haven’t come out and criticized the Governor. You know, we have one governor at a time. Decisions were made. My responsibility I believe as someone who has a responsibility to talk to folks in lead government, is to support the program.”

And most importantly, support the people he represents.

“For me to sit here and say I’ve had a tough time, come on. I’ve got it made,” he said. “But I know there are folks out there right now listening to this who don’t have that. So if you feel you are not getting the attention you need, and you live in Kanawha County, you call us. We’ll do something about it.”

“Phase Two” of the state’s re-opening begins tomorrow. At which time, dentistry, physical therapy, mental health care and daycare facilities will open back up.

