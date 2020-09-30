43 students and staff in three schools quarantine after a student tests positive for COVID-19

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools officials say 34 Cabell County Career Technology Center students, three Career Technology Center instructors, five Cabell Midland High School students and a Huntington High School teacher have all been asked to quarantine after a student at the Career Technology Center tested positive for COVID-19.

The student who tested positive last attended class Monday, September 21, according to county school officials.

The school, the district’s chief health officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department have conducted contact tracing and anyone who came into direct contact with the student for an extended period of time has been asked to quarantine.

Cabell County Schools officials say other students and staff should not be affected as a result of the school’s safety protocols.

The three Career Technology Center instructors quarantined will teach their classes remotely from home, according to Cabell County Schools.

The Cabell County Career Technology Center remains open on the previously announced blended learning schedule.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.