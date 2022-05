CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County deputies seized thousands of dollars worth of marijuana on Saturday.

Deputies say that on May 28, Corporal Lyons and K9 D’Jambo assisted Deputy Barbagallo on a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop and roadside interview, Cpl. Lyons discovered that the driver, 51-year-old Flint, Michigan resident Keith Maupin had 49lbs of marijuana packaged in 48 separate bags.

Keith Allen Maupin Booking Photo (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

They say the street value of the marijuana seized is $122,500.