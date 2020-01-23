Live Now
4th Annual ‘All Kinds Are Welcome Here’ Civil Liberties Lobby Day at West Virginia Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — More than a dozen social justice organizations from across West Virginia joined together Thursday for the fourth annual “all kinds day” at the State Capitol. The idea behind this special day is to lobby for bills that have been thought about for years but have never made it out of legislative committees into law.

And one of the main bills being pushed to get passed this year is the Fairness Act.

Bills like the fairness Act that will ban discrimination in employment, housing, and public spaces. Because our state has waited too long. We’ve had this bill introduced for over two decades.”  

Andrew Schneider, Fairness WV Executive director

The people who were lobbying this day say that two decades of debate – is two decades too long. And are hoping that the bi-partisan support of the bill is enough to get it passed this year, despite the fact that many political leaders in the legislature oppose the bill as currently written.

All of the social justice organizations are hoping that this will be the year they will see some real change, and hope that many legislators get behind these bills.

