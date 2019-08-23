4th Annual West Virginia Overdose Awareness Day Tribute set for Saturday

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Hope is what gets Cece Brown through her days. She lost her son, Ryan, to a heroine overdose in 2014. Since then, she and her husband have been working diligently to remove the stigma surrounding addiction, while helping those struggling find help in recovery.

For the last few years, the Browns have organized WV Overdose Awareness Day Tribute. The event, which takes place each year on the grounds of the West Virginia State Capitol, aims to honor those who have lost their lives because of addiction.

This year’s event takes place Saturday, August 24th at 6 PM. This year’s theme is “Hope is in the Air.” It will feature more than 35 tables of resources from around the state that provide service and aid for those struggling. Organizers will also be collecting personal hygiene products and toiletries to support local recovery programs.

For more information on the event, visit the “Ryan’s Hope” Facebook page.