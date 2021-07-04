4th of July festival makes people feel free

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) — People gathered today to celebrate our freedoms in this country, and it means even more this year, since the pandemic canceled most 4th of July plans last year.

This afternoon, people from all over the tri-state gathered at Point Pleasant to celebrate our nation’s birthday.



I think Libertyfest for the town in general is a great way for the people to come out, eat some good food here, and hang out. Just like the pandemic had this big impact on our community, it’s great to see people out with their families and things like that, enjoying this beautiful weather. Cody Greathouse, City Councilman Point Pleasant)

Libertyfest honors the land of the free and home of the brave this Independence Day.

Just to see people out here without the masks, just being able to hang out and do there thing freely is beautiful. Cody Greathouse, City Councilman Point Pleasant

Residents celebrated with food, games, live music, fireworks… and even Mothman burgers.

We come down to visit Sam’s hot dogs right up the road, and check it out for the 4th to go for a little drive. Terri Caldwell, Ohio Resident

But it’s not just food, fun, and games. Festival goers say this holiday is even more special this year.

North America, that’s where the land of the free is. They came and made us free, and that’s what our country was about, and it’s good to be out past COVID-19 and celebrate. Terri Caldwell, Ohio Resident)

Libertyfest is set to become Point Pleasant’s annual 4th of July festival each year, as they celebrate as proud Americans.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!