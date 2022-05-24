FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One person was arrested and charged with illegal drug trafficking and four were arrested on outstanding warrants after an investigation found drugs and a firearm at a Floyd County residence.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and officers from Pikeville PD did a joint investigation into a residence in the Toler Creek community.

Law enforcement says they found 40 grams of crystal meth and other drugs, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and a firearm.

5 arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Floyd County (Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff’s Office)

Terry Rogers, 48 of Toler Creek, is being charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and other drug-related charges, according to deputies.

They say they arrested four other people from Roger’s residence on outstanding warrants. Their names have not been released.

They are all at the Floyd County Jail, according to deputies.