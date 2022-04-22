UPDATE (4:37 p.m. on Friday, April 22): Wayne County dispatch confirmed that one person was killed in this crash.

They say the scene has now been cleared.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A five-car accident has closed part of Route 52 near Prichard, West Virginia.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Friday between Whites Creek Rd. and Lower Gragston Rd. on Rt. 52.

Wayne County dispatch says that there are injuries, but we do not know the extent of those injuries at this time.

Both sides of the road will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will update this story as new information becomes available.