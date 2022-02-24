CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, five Charleston police officers were recognized for going above their call of duty and performing life saving measures.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Chief James “Tyke” Hunt and Deputy Chief Scott Dempsey honored the officers in a ceremony at Charleston City Hall.

Cpl. Thomas Tucker, Cpl. Matt Hill and Cpl. David Dalton were recipients of the Professional Esteem Award. The award is given to officers or federal employees whose work has earned the respect of fellow officers and the public.

Recipients of the Professional Esteem Award. (Photo courtesy of Charleston Police Department)

Patrolmen Austin Casto and Dalton Holcomb were recipients of the Honor and Valor Award. This award is given to sworn members, federal employees or citizens who placed themselves in danger or lost their life to protect someone else.

Recipients of the Honor and Valor Award. (Photo courtesy of Charleston Police Department)

The City of Charleston addressed the officers in a Facebook statement: “Congratulations to these officers! Thank you for all you do for our City.”

CPD said in a press release that incidents related to the awards could not be discussed at this time due to pending legal matters.