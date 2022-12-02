BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning.

According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught fire through the roof.

Officials say the apartments were occupied, but no injuries have been reported.

The fire is now under control and the West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office is on the scene.

The Danville, Madison, Whitesville and Racine volunteer fire departments in Boone County and the Marmet Volunteer Fire Department from Kanawha County responded to the scene. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office also responded.