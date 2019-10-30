5 inexpensive last-minute costume ideas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Halloween is a time for spooks and scares, but the fear doesn’t have to creep into your savings. From costumes and candy to decorations and cards, the cost of the occasion can really add up. The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend $8.8 billion this year. That’s an average of more than $86 per person, with costumes alone costing anywhere from $20 to $50.

We stopped by the Goodwill in Charleston where Community Relations Director Kathy McKinley says you don’t need a store-bought costume to impress, you can create a character with some DIY magic!

“There’s no right answer or wrong answer,” said McKinley. “Just look at what you have and come up with something cool!”

At first, the strategy may seem easier said than done, but the solution really is as simple as opening your closet. For the tiniest trick-or-treaters on your list, McKinley suggests going as the recognizable Brawny Paper Towel Man.

“Use some cute little shoes, the jeans you already have and a plaid shirt. Then add a roll of toilet paper to complete the look!”

Brawny Paper Towel Man (baby)

Plaid Shirt

Jeans

Little Boots

Toilet Paper Roll

Mckinley was able to come up with some costume ideas out of items you may already have lying around the house. She says an athlete is always an easy option. Just use your team’s uniform and add the gear.

DIY Athlete

Helmet (hockey/football/baseball)

Uniform

Gear

Cleats

If you have time and you’re feeling crafty, grab some old clothes and let the kids create their own zombie look!

DIY Zombie

Old Button-up Shirt

Neck Tie

Tattered Pants

Fake Blood

If mom and dad want in on the action, they don’t have to look far or dig deep into their wallets. Mckinley says, one or two signature pieces will make a big difference in an outfit.

“You can literally use things you already have and you can use them in a way that you’ll still be able to use them for what you had before,” said McKinley. “It’s really important to have fun, be creative, use your thoughts and get out there with your kids!”

DIY Ski Bunny

Winter Coat

Ski Pants

Hat with Bunny Ears Attached

Ski Poles

As for the pets, McKinley says you can’t forget the four-legged friend in your life. If you have a dog cone collar lying around from an old procedure, turn Fido into a martini!

DIY Dog Martini

Dog cone collar

Mixer

Olives made from Balloons

Don’t forget the leash!

You can cut costs by creating your costume with these DIY tricks. Because the only thing you should worry about is if the little ghouls find out you’re stealing from their stash!

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories