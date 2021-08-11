500 West Virginians currently wait for an organ transplant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Wednesday, Donate Life West Virginia hosted an organ donation registration drive at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. The goal was to get more people to commit to giving the gift of life.

“We educate high school students, college students and we are in the hospitals of course,” said Christy Conley, Community Outreach Coordinator at the Center for Organ Recovery & Education.

Because of COVID-19 their public outreach efforts have been scaled back.

“It is important that we engage and educate people to get them registered so that we can save a few more lives,” she said.

Organizers of the registration drive said 500 West Virginians are waiting for a transplant. One of them is St. Albans resident Natasha Morgan. Morgan is currently waiting for a multi-organ transplant.

“It is emotional just to think about it because knowing that someone is giving their life in order for me to live, I think that is the hardest part for me,” Natasha Morgan said. “Just trying to get through that. I know that is what they wish to do but it is still a hard thing to cope with.”

Morgan is a former teacher at Riverside High School and South Charleston High School. It is a career that her health would eventually force her to give up. While he said it is difficult to think about Natasha’s husband is thankful for those who chose to be organ donors.

“It is very important. It is the gift of life very much so. So it is very important to do that,” Dwight Morgan said.

Dwight Morgan has organized a benefit concert for his wife. It will be August 21 at 1 p.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park. There will be three bands playing music. There will be food and handmade goods as well.

