$5,000 reward offered for information about suspicious fire in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone connected to a fire at an apartment building that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 10, in Logan County.

(Courtesy: Logan County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Logan County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Logan County Sheriff’s Office)

Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Logan City Fire Department responded to a fire at the old Yuma Suites Apartment Building in the Yuma community in Logan County.

Officials say the apartment building was vacant at the time of the fire with no utilities. The fire is considered suspicious.

Officials say if anyone has any information on the person or persons responsible, please contact Deputy Ziegler at 304-792-8590 or Chief Beckett or Captain Hatfield of the Logan City Fire Department at 304-752-3601.

Calls can also be made to the ARSON HOTLINE at 1-800-233-3473.