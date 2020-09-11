53 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, no new deaths for the first time in a week

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials are reporting no additional deaths due to COVID-19 for the first day in a week. The last day without a reported COVID-19 death in the county was Friday, Sept. 4.

The report follows the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s announcement of the county’s 50th death related to the virus yesterday, Thursday, Sept. 10.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms 53 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County. The county has had a total of 1,911 cases, 1,897 confirmed and 14 probable, since the pandemic began.

Health officials are reporting 636 active cases, 1,225 recoveries and 50 deaths in Kanawha County. According to the County Alert System, the county remains orange at a seven-day rolling average of 18.93 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

