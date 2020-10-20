57 asked to quarantine from Putnam County Schools

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Health Department is asking 57 people to quarantine after two individuals tested positive from Winfield Middle School.

According to Putnam County Schools officials, 56 of the individuals are from Winfield Middle School and one is from Winfield Elementary School.

Those who have tested positive will not be allowed to return to school until they are cleared by PCHD.

PCS officials urge everyone to follow best health practices, including wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and cleaning regularly.

