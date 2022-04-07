RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Those who’ve been seriously wounded helping to protect our freedom and personal safety are the reason behind a major event this weekend in Ripley.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds adaptive homes for those who’ve been seriously wounded while serving others. On Saturday, April 9, you can help the organization by pounding the pavement for a 5K in Ripley.

“They are willing to lay down their lives for us, and they might not even know us, so this is something that really takes care of them and helps them so this is a good cause to get behind,” said race director Sophia Wigal.

The opening ceremony for the race is Saturday, April 9, at 8 a.m. at the courthouse in Ripley. After the race, the City of Ripley Chocolate Festival is set to begin at 10 a.m.