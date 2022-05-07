HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A “Run, Walk and Ruck” race will be happening next week on May 14 to raise money for a scholarship fund in honor of Cpl. William B. Fulks, a Marine who was wounded and killed in Iraq.

According to officials with the event, this is the second annual Cpl. William B. Fulks 5K/10K Run, Walk and Ruck.

They say the money will go to the scholarship fund and support a local Marine Corps League Detachment.

The event is on May 14, starting at 9 a.m. at the Meeks Mountain Trail in Hurricane.

The cost of the event is $40, which includes the 5K or 10K, T-shirts and prizes for podium winners. They say the event will be held “rain or shine.”

More information can be found on the race’s website.

In 2006, Fulks was wounded by an explosive in Iraq, which gave him second and third-degree burns and other injuries, according to a press release. They say he died 18 days later on May 18, 2006.