5th Street Bridge in Huntington to be closed part of weekend

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The 5th Street Bridge will be closed this weekend.

5th Street Road (WV 527) will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 until 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the 5th Street Bridge in Ritter Park in Huntington while natural gas utility lines are relocated.

Trucks will be escorted through the work zone on the bridge by road crews.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes during this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories