CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several people were arrested in Charleston after authorities executed a search warrant on Thursday, and three more are wanted by authorities.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the search warrant was executed by the CPD Special Enforcement Division in two locations along the 1800 1/2 block of 7th Avenue, known as Slater Alley.

Authorities say they had received several complaints from citizens in the area, which led to a “lengthy” investigation that emphasized on stolen property, narcotics, and illegal possession of firearms.

According to the CPD, investigators found firearms, narcotics, large amounts of money and suspected stolen property while executing the search warrant. The building commission also responded and posted the residence for “no utilities.”

This search warrant did take place in the same block where a woman was shot Wednesday, Sept. 28, but authorities have not said if the two incidents are connected.

Those arrested during the search warrant include:

Steve Slater, 56, of Charleston – charged with three counts of Delivery of Fentanyl, three counts of Conspiracy, and one count of Transferring/Receiving Stolen Goods

Anthony Hairston, 65, of Charleston – charged with two counts of Delivery of Fentanyl, one count of Conspiracy, and one count of Transferring/Receiving Stolen Goods

Izak Surface, 19, of Charleston – arrested on a Municipal Capias for Controlled Substance and a State Warrant for Domestic Battery

Shane Harless, 25, of Charleston – arrested on a State Capias for Controlled Substance, Municipal Court Capias

Louise Lanham, 51, of Charleston – arrested on a Municipal Court Capias

Autumn Wiseman, 21, of Clendenin – arrested on a Municipal Court Capias

Steve Slater (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Anthony Hairston (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Izak Surface (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Shane Harless (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Louise Lanham (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Autumn Wiseman (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Justin Casto (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Katherine Williams (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Timothy Burdette (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Those wanted by authorities in connection to this investigation include: