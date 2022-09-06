MASON CO., WV (WOWK) – Three children and three adults were hospitalized after an accident on Route 2 in Mason County Monday.

According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near Rayburn Road on Route 2, also known as Ripley Road. People in the area say they were detoured around the scene while traveling that route and say they saw multiple emergency vehicles on the scene.

Mason County police say a car with one adult pulled out in front of a car with two adults and three children and got t-boned. According to police, the car with the children then went over an embankment and into a ditch.

Dispatchers say two vehicles were towed from the scene.

Officials say everyone in the accident is expected to be okay.