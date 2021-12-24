All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
5 people injured in Charleston accident

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to dispatch, a T-bone-style collision between two vehicles took place at the intersection of Lee Street West and Delaware Avenue in Charleston.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m., and Metro 911 says that five people were injured.

Two ambulances are en route from the scene to the hospital, according to dispatch.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story with any new information.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

