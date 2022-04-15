CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Sixty guinea pigs are now being cared for in Pittsburgh at an animal rescue after they were abandoned in a parking lot Wednesday night in Huntington.

That is according to Cabell-Wayne Humane Officer Jon Rutherford who says that the animals were running loose in the parking lot of the Adult Emporium on Route 60.

Rutherford tells 13 News that the people that work at the store were trying to gather the 60 animals up to make sure they were safe.

The animals were in need of medical care.