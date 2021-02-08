Coronavirus Updates

61st COVID-19 death confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County are reporting the county’s 61st death related to COVID-19.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center confirmed a 74-year-old male has died in connection to the virus.

The county is also reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Feb. 8, bringing the county to 4,364 cases, 154 of which have been reported in February. None of those with newly reported cases have been hospitalized at this time. A total of 2,680 Boyd County residents have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday, Feb. 8, Boyd County is currently red on Kentucky’s Current Incidnece Rate map with a rate of 40.4%.

