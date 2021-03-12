$677 million for WV counties and cities for more than COVID-19 relief

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More than $4 billion is headed to West Virginia thanks to the American Rescue Plan, which is different from any past COVID-19 relief bill.

“In the Cares Act, there was no direct language for the treasury department to make sure that the counties and cities had the money going directly to them,” said Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

$677 million dollars will be directly funded to West Virginia’s 55 counties and cities. In Kanawha County, almost 35 million dollars will be granted.

“Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary when we had our first case of COVID-19 in Kanawha County. There have been so many uncertainties since that time but this money is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Ben Salango, Kanawha County Commissioner.

This money will allow for more than just COVID relief.

“With the additional money, we have for you all to be in control of your own destiny, and that is going to be water, sewer, and internet service – three things we always need,” said Senator Manchin.

This means more money for broadband network, which goes a long way for smaller rural cities.

“We are still building from the flood. And I was asking if we could use some of this money for the flood,” said Mayor Kay Summers, with the City of Clendenin.

All money allotted to the counties will have strict oversight. Senator Manchin says through the auditing process, counties and cities will be held accountable for what and where this money is being spent on.

There will be random audits and the spending guidelines are to be strictly followed.

“You trust us to work with our communities on what we need and those projects so thank you,” said Mayor Amy Goodwin, with the City of Charleston.

Senator Manchin says this would not be possible without bipartisan efforts.