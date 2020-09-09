67th annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade canceled

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The 67th annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade had been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5.

City of Huntington officials say the Fire Prevention Parade features fire departments from across the Tri-State and is used as a tool to teach elementary school students about fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week.

“We held out hope that the City of Huntington could host the parade this year, which has become a fall tradition in our community. As we got closer to the scheduled date, however, it became apparent that it would not be safe to move forward with it.” Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader

The parade has been rescheduled for Oct. 4, 2021.

