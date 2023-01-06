GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested in Kentucky on drug charges on Thursday morning.

According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, deputies searched a home on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a month-long investigation. Deputies say they found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

GCSD says that some of the suspects already had drug-related warrants. Taken into custody were four males, two females, and one juvenile. All but one male and the juvenile are being held at the Greenup County Detention Center while the investigation is still pending.

GCSD says that this home has been “a nuisance in the community for several years.” According to deputies, one of the male suspects had a med unit called upon his arrival at the detention center because he swallowed a large amount of methamphetamine. The juvenile and one male suspect are being detained at the King’s Daughters Medical Center at this time.