$7 million renovation project brings back 149-year-old building

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – A city in southern Ohio celebrated bringing back a piece of its history in person this year.

The Ohio Valley Bank On the Square project had its groundbreaking ceremony back in 2018 and now it’s finally complete. The building on the corner of 2nd Avenue and state street has been in the Gallipolis, Ohio area for nearly 150 years.

Over the past 3 years, it’s received a much-needed facelift!



The Gallipolis community came out for the opening day ceremony for a tour of the building. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

To commemorate the occasion, just outside of the newly renovated building in the Gallipolis park former and current staff as well the community came out to watch as the building was officially opened.

While the outside of this building looks great, what’s on the inside is what people came to see and this year, they don’t have to take a virtual tour.

After the flag-raising ceremony and a short keynote speech, community members could sign up for a tour of the inside.



The outdoor patio on the 3rd floor and can be used by the public for events. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The tour includes historical items such as an original vault door, a teller station, and original brick walls. The residents of Gallipolis say the investment into the downtown area has been amazing.

We’re really proud of our park and this a great addition to the edge of that. Ryan Smith, University of Rio Grande president

The project cost was $7.1 million dollars and will house 50 employees. The building will be used as an administrative facility housing the bank`s loan processing, marketing, credit analysis, communications, and executive offices.

The conference center and outdoor patio can be used by the public to host events.

See the full history statement and the project details from OVB below:

“OVB was established in 1872 and quickly outgrew its original space, which was on the second floor of a building with multiple businesses. In an effort to expand, the building (today known as OVB on the Square) was built in 1896. The architect was the renowned Frank Packard, who was also responsible for the Ohio Governor’s Mansion and the Capitol Annex in Charleston, WV. The building was remodeled twice (1949 and 1955) as the company continued to grow and sold when the Main Office was built a block away in 1961. The building changed hands several times over the next decades and fell into disrepair. OVB bought the building back in 2015 and began the project to bring it back to its original splendor and help revitalize downtown Gallipolis. The building project, taken on under the bank’s Community First mission, was completed in early 2020 and employees moved into the building in March of that year; however, due to the pandemic, the official public unveiling was postponed until today (May 23, 2021).“

