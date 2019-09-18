70-year-old dies in Kanawha County tractor crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a 70-year-old man has died after a farm tractor crash this afternoon. The crash happened on the 900 block of Poca Fork Road in Frame, West Virginia at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2019.

Deputies say the 70-year-old lost control of his tractor causing it to go down a hillside. The tractor then crossed the roadway where it flipped over landing on top of him. He was pronounced dead on scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

