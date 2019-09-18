KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a 70-year-old man has died after a farm tractor crash this afternoon. The crash happened on the 900 block of Poca Fork Road in Frame, West Virginia at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2019.
Deputies say the 70-year-old lost control of his tractor causing it to go down a hillside. The tractor then crossed the roadway where it flipped over landing on top of him. He was pronounced dead on scene.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- 17 arrested for bringing meth, heroin from San Diego to West Virginia
- Family identifies 11-year-old Ohio girl hit and killed walking to bus stop
- Yeager Airport celebrates Solar Energy Project Completion
- Meeting brings people to the table to discuss scams, how to avoid them
- 70-year-old dies in Kanawha County tractor crash
- Reward offered in explosives theft investigation
- Students face charges for threats at high school in Raleigh County
- Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween
- Deputies investigating after body found in Raleigh County
- Surveillance video from airport shows moments leading up to Dale Jr. plane crash