JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—$70,000 worth of meth is off the street after a drug bust in Johnson County, Kentucky.

On Wednesday, deputies executed a search warrant in the Thealka area and seized $70,000 worth of meth, other drugs and firearms.

No arrests were made, but additional federal indictments are pending.

This is an ongoing federal investigation with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Operation Unite and the DEA London Field Office.