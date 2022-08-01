GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The 73rd Gallia County, Ohio Junior fair officially opened on Monday and runs through Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

The fair is agriculture themed so you will see plenty of animals. There is also fun, fair food and cool rides.

While there are amenities for all ages, the fair is primarily focused on children.

The board has been busy raising money for a new fairground location. The current one is in a flood plain and badly flooded in 2020.

The fair hopes to be in its new location in 2024.