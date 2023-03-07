CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Entries are open for the seventh annual Kids Kick Opioids contest, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

The deadline for this year’s contest is Friday, April 14.

The contest is a public service announcement partnership with the elementary schools and middle schools throughout West Virginia that encourages students to teach their peers about and raise awareness of the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse. Morrisey says many entrants have used the annual contest as an outlet to share the personal impact the opioid crisis has had on their lives and their families.

“Every year, the Kids Kick Opioids contest exposes the immeasurable talent and creativity of the students in our elementary and middle schools,” Morrisey said. “Their entries viscerally demonstrate that the opioid epidemic resonates in classrooms across West Virginia. Kids Kick Opioids gives students an outlet to express their concerns, while using the creativity and talent of all participants to raise awareness of the epidemic.”

Morrisey’s office says students can submit individual or group entries. The entries can include anything that promotes awareness such as drawings, letters, poems, etc. The winning entry will appear as a PSA in a state newspaper and the regional winners’ entries for the contest will be on display at the State Capitol.

Entries into the Kids Kick Opioids contest must be postmarked by Friday April 14. They can either be emailed to AGPSA.contest@wvago.gov mailed to the attorney general’s office at:

1900 Kanawha Blvd. E

State Capitol Building Room 26-E

Charleston, WV 25305