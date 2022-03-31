LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – A brush fire in Ranger, West Virginia left hundreds of residents without power, and while residents say their power is restored, the damages still linger.

It all started with just a small brush fire on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. Just as the Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene, the fire spread to two vacant homes.

“The initial size up on this was I do not have enough people or resources,” said Chief William Fraizer. “We initially tried to hold it here on structures until more help could arrive.”

He says around 600 acres of land burned, and that it was more than just a raging fire they were fighting. They faced a lot of challenges, including falling trees taking out power and gas lines and the nearby railroad catching fire, in addition to working to protect nearby buildings and a school from also catching fire.

“Generally, my department can handle a brush fire, most of the time by itself in this area,” ‘With the wind there was just no combatting it. Plus with everything else, it was just very overwhelming.”

Fraizer says it was not an easy feat. It took 8 fire departments and around 50 firefighters to battle the chaos.

Chief Fraizer says it took around 16 hours to get everything under control and that luckily no one was injured.

“We were lucky with the worst-case scenario here,” said Fraizer. “We were lucky with the people that showed up and the outpouring from community to help.”

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.