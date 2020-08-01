‘8-hour run challenge’: community comes together for two-time cancer survivor

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – After surviving cancer not once, but twice, Amanda Cremeans continues to fight with local community members by her side.

Amanda Cremeans was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2011. After surviving the first time, she was diagnosed again in 2014 and after undergoing treatments again was told she was cancer-free.

Until a couple months ago, she would have been celebrating over six years without cancer. Unfortunately she was diagnosed for the third time back in June.

Cremeans says now the doctors say they found out it’s occurance is based around genetics.

This time they have found out that I do have a genetic mutation that they weren’t aware of the first time. Amanda Cremeans, Speech Pathologist at St. Mary’s Medical Center

In total, Cremeans has fought cancer off and on for more than nine years, but she’s not in this battle alone. Along with support from her family and friends, community members in the Ashland area are showing their support as well.

Saturday morning and into the afternoon runners and walkers began what they call the “Amanda Cremeans 8-hour Run Challenge” around central park in downtown Ashland.

Cremeans former coworkers and the event organizers Julie Crum and Leah Wheeler say participants weren’t required to run.

We invited whoever wanted to come down. If they just wanted to do a few laps with us or not even do anything, just stop by and say “Hi,” they can basically do whatever they want. Julie Crum, event organizer

More than 20 runners and walkers showed up for the event. Crum and Wheeler say they were both amazed by the turnout.

Cremeans was unable to be present during the event due to her current condition and the risk of being exposed to COVID-19. However, she says the community support these past couple pf months has left her speechless.

They have just been outstanding and they always rally to support me and my family each time and it is just completely overwhelming and just amazing. Amanda Cremeans, Speech Pathologist at St. Mary’s Medical Center

