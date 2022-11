KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Eight people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Kanawha County on Friday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Spring Fork Dr. and Campbells Creek Dr. in the Campbells Creek area.

Four adults and four children were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.