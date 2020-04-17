8th patient tests positive for COVID-19 at Charleston nursing home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An additional patient has tested positive for COVID-19 at a Charleston nursing home.

According to a press release from the Eastbook Center nursing home, an eighth patient tested positive and has been transferred to a local hospital.

Eight patients have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 125 patients tested at the onset of testing and one patient test is pending.

A separate COVID-positive unit has been constructed within the center so positive-COVID patients can safely receive care in isolation.

All Eastbrook employees have been tested over the last week. Three employees tested positive and remain in isolation at home. Two hundred thirty-three employees tested negative.



“In accordance with our preparedness plans, the West Virginia National Guard will begin re-testing patients and employees at Eastbrook this evening,” said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer of Stonerise Healthcare. “We are keenly focused on stopping the spread of the virus and additional testing will help us identify individuals who need to be in isolation.”



Eastbrook Center is taking all necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus including following CDC protocols and working cooperatively with state and local health officials.