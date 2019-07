HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Friday morning, the West Virginia Division of Highways is kicking off a major project on 8th Street Road.

Beginning at 7 am, 8th Street Road will be closed at the bridge for crews to make repairs to the overpass.

Drivers can detour on either 5th Street or Troy Brown Way.

I-64 will also have intermittent lane closures between 10 pm and 6 am.

The Department of Highways says the work should be completed by August 9th.