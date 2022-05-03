CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Nine American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant applications were approved by the Charleston City Council yesterday, May 2.

The nine were from over 50 applicants, according to the City of Charleston. After review by the ARPA Advisory Committee, 34 applications were recommended for presentation to Charleston City Council.

The money is going to a variety of organizations to combat mental health, substance abuse and money lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say money also went to expanding West Virginia’s arts, culture and tourism.

The organizations the money is going to includes:

Organization Amount of Money Reasoning YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter $313,606 Combat mental health and substance abuse YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program $451,797 Covering the cost of licensed therapists for on-site work and expanding the WV Supreme Court Remote Participation Program West Virginia Symphony Orchestra $200,000 Support the 2022-2023 season; maintain programs; host pop-up concerts Kanawha-Charleston Health Department $639,431 Cover 50% of lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic Kanawha Valley Collective $450,000 Access to permanent housing; combating mental health and substance abuse FestivALL $150,000 Expanding annual programming Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau $880,500 For tourism and incentives initiatives, along with a sports facility study Charleston Area Alliance $200,000 Expand women and minority small business grant program and the Charleston Roots Program Bright Futures Now $350,000 Renovations to the second floor that provides food distribution and address food insecurity

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, Manna Meal, West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition and West Virginia Health Right were approved during the April 18 City Council Meeting.