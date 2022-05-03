CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Nine American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant applications were approved by the Charleston City Council yesterday, May 2.
The nine were from over 50 applicants, according to the City of Charleston. After review by the ARPA Advisory Committee, 34 applications were recommended for presentation to Charleston City Council.
The money is going to a variety of organizations to combat mental health, substance abuse and money lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They say money also went to expanding West Virginia’s arts, culture and tourism.
The organizations the money is going to includes:
|Organization
|Amount of Money
|Reasoning
|YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter
|$313,606
|Combat mental health and substance abuse
|YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program
|$451,797
|Covering the cost of licensed therapists for on-site work and expanding the WV Supreme Court Remote Participation Program
|West Virginia Symphony Orchestra
|$200,000
|Support the 2022-2023 season; maintain programs; host pop-up concerts
|Kanawha-Charleston Health Department
|$639,431
|Cover 50% of lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|Kanawha Valley Collective
|$450,000
|Access to permanent housing; combating mental health and substance abuse
|FestivALL
|$150,000
|Expanding annual programming
|Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau
|$880,500
|For tourism and incentives initiatives, along with a sports facility study
|Charleston Area Alliance
|$200,000
|Expand women and minority small business grant program and the Charleston Roots Program
|Bright Futures Now
|$350,000
|Renovations to the second floor that provides food distribution and address food insecurity
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, Manna Meal, West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition and West Virginia Health Right were approved during the April 18 City Council Meeting.