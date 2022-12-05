UPDATE: (4:40 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – First responders say no one was home when a fire destroyed a Jackson County, West Virginia house this afternoon.

Crews say the house was already fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say all fire departments in Jackson County as well as departments from Mason and Kanawha counties responded to the scene, for a total of 10 departments battling the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

According to crews on scene, flames were visible from the home and the roof collapsed. Crews say the home burned down and a detached garage and woodshop received some damage.

Emergency crews say it is too soon to determine the cause of the fire.

EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to Jackson County dispatchers, a call came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, regarding a structure fire on Random Road in Evans, WV.

Jackson County dispatchers say all fire departments in Jackson County are responding to the scene along with some departments from surrounding counties. According to dispatch, a total of nine fire departments are currently on scene.

Dispatchers say the home is occupied, but they have not had any injuries reported as of this time. Jackson County dispatchers say the fire has spread to a second structure and a brush fire has started from the blaze.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.