KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A break-in at an elementary school in the Cedar Grove area is under investigation.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that police took a report on Monday about a break-in at Cedar Grove Elementary School. They say that a few interior doors were damaged after suspects pried them open, and nine Samsung televisions were stolen.

Kanawha County Schools spokesperson Briana Warner said that one of the televisions was recovered in Fayette County.