GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An EF1 class tornado touched down in Greenup County on Thursday evening.

The 90 mph tornado began its destruction south of Little White Oak Road at approximately 7:50 p.m. It then traveled north across a newly mowed hayfield with a convergent pattern apparent in the mowed hay, then impacted a house and garage before dissipating on Cub Run Road.

The tornado tore off a large section of the home’s roof and destroyed the adjacent garage. Residents of the home took shelter as they witnessed the tornado moving across the hayfield toward the house.

(Photo courtesy of the U.S. National Weather Service Charleston WV)

This is the first documented tornado in Greenup County since May 24, 1998.

The Load Volunteer Fire Department and Greenup County Emergency Management were on the scene to survey the damage and take pictures. No injuries were reported.