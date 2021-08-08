90-year-old dementia patient is missing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department and West Virginia State Police are working to release a silver alert after a CAMC patient went missing Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., a 90-year-old dementia patient, John Bowyer, is said to have walked away from the CAMC – General Hospital.

Bowyer currently resides at Montgomery General Elderly Care. He is 5’10”, 150 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black plaid shirt, blue jeans, and brown dress shoes.