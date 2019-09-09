90-year-old man robbed in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for the suspect in the robbery of a 90-year-old man. On Saturday, September 7, 2019, at around 11 p.m., the Charleston Police responded to the 2500 block of 5th Avenue for a robbery. Upon arrival, they spoke to the victim, Ira Fulks, 90.

Fulks said there was a knock at his door and he saw a black male, 5’09”, 25-35-years-old, and wearing dark clothing. The suspect told Fulks his name was Mike. Fulks said the suspect asked him if he was selling the mattresses sitting on the port then asked if he could use the restroom.

When the suspect returned to the living room after using the restroom, Fulks said the suspect pulled out a taser and tased him on his arm. The suspect then knocked over furniture in the living room. The suspect then told Fulks that he would kill him if he did not give him money.

Fulks told police he gave him his money, and upon leaving the suspect stole a television from the living room. Fulks sustained a minor injury to his left arm.

If anyone has any information please contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.