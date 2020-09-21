900 active COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County; two new deaths reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say 900 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kanawha County are currently active.

The county has the largest number of active cases, followed by Monongalia, which had 655 active cases as of 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Cabell County has the third-highest number of active cases at 255.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, two more people have died due to COVID-19.

The KCHD confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old female and a 72-year-old male, bringing to the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 68.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county to 2359 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 2,344 are confirmed and 15 are probable.

Health officials say 1391 people in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.

According to the KCHD, 2,317 people have been tested in the county’s seven-day push to ramp up testing, with 503 people tested at today’s drive-up event at Nitro High School. The testing came in response to the county’s red designation Wednesday, Sept. 16 on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System. Kanawha County has since gone back down to orange on the map.

