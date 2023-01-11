Authorities are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer, according to Metro 911 officials. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Anchor Merrily McAuliffe)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer, according to Metro 911 officials.

The incident happened around 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Spring Street and Bullitt Street near the bridge.

Dispatchers confirm two people were taken from the scene for medical treatment. There is no word at this time if an officer was injured.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News has a crew en route to the scene. We will update this article as more information becomes available.