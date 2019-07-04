911 system outage affecting people in Scioto County

MINFORD, Ohio (WOWK) – Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces the 911 system is currently down affecting people in Scioto County, Ohio. People with Minford Phone Company landlines and residents in Minford, Ohio are impacted.

Sheriff Donini says that Frontier is working on the issue to try to fix the problem. If you have an emergency, it is recommended that you call 740-354-7566.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.