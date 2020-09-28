980 active COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, no new deaths reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is confirming 42 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, county health officials say there have been 2,742 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 2,706 are confirmed and 36 are probable. Health officials say there are 980 active cases in Kanawha County, and 1,685 residents have recovered. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the county remains at 77.

The KCHD says 373 people were tested for COVID-19 at the drive-up testing event at Elkview Baptist Church today, and 128 people received a flu vaccine.

Additional free COVID-19 testing is available in Kanawha County at the following locations:

Today, Monday, Sept. 28 until 7 p.m. at George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. at George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston

9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston

11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at South Charleston High School, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston

11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle

